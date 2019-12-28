‘Stirs against CAA for all Indian residents’

The agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is not only for the Muslims but for all people residing in India, said Mufti Shareefurahman Razvi Qaderi, general secretary of All Karnataka State Ulama Board, here on Friday.

He was inaugurating a State conference in connection with the 60th anniversary celebrations of Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Mu’allimeen Central Council (SKJMCC), an association of Sunni Muslim scholars in Kerala. The three-day event with the motto ‘Religious Education for World Peace’ was formally launched with a flag-hoisting ceremony and march. Sixty prominent personalities hoisted flags to mark the opening of the event and 2,500 members of Thwalaba, Viqaya, and Amila participated in the march. While former MLA Yunus Kunju presided over the function, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan released the souvenir of the conference. Minister K.T. Jaleel, P.V. Abdul Vahab, MP, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MLAs Anwar Sadat, N. Shamsudeen, and Shafi Parambil were present on the occasion.

Prominent personalities from various fields will talk at the sessions being conducted as part of the conference. Forty papers will be presented in thirteen sessions while 3,000 delegates will attend the event.