Stir will not die down until Centre withdraws CAA, says Kunhalikutty

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, has warned that the people’s agitation against the Narendra Modi government will not die down until the Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA) is withdrawn.

Inaugurating a protest demonstration organised by the Muslim Youth League in front of the Head Post Office here on Monday, Mr. Kunhalikutty said secular-minded people would not remain mute spectators when the country was being torn up in the name of religion. “The BJP is out to erase our Constitution, which

has been a model for the entire world,” he said.

The IUML leader alleged that there were deliberate attempts to divide people on religious and caste lines and trigger riots. “The country is heading towards uncertainties and lawlessness. Our economy is being destroyed. Our youth will face a bleak future without jobs and security. It will be too late when the government realises its mistake,” he said.

P. Ubaidulla, MLA, District Panchayat President A.P. Unnikrishnan, Muslim Youth League district president Anvar Mullampara, and N.A. Kareem, who took part in the demonstration, were arrested by the police.

Later, the protesters blocked the highway demanding the release of the arrested leaders.