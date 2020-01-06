Stir to continue till CAA is withdrawn: IUML

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will continue until the Central government withdraws the “draconian law,” Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has said.

The nationwide protests were loud enough to open the eyes of the Central government, he said here on Monday. “The protests rising from the citadels of the BJP have shaken that party,” he said.

He said the BJP was aiming at creating violence at the slightest instance. The IUML had postponed its youth wing’s protest plans scheduled for January 15, the day of Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Kerala, he said. The protests were postponed in order to avoid violence.

A major protest rally would take place on the Kozhikode beach on January 18 under United Democratic Front’s banner, he said. Several national leaders, including Kapil Sibal, would attend the Kozhikode rally, he said.

The IUML held a joint meeting of its parliamentary party members and high-power committee members at Panakkad on Monday. Party State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal presided over the meeting.