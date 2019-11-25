Stir over snakebite death ends

An agitation launched by a group of students of the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Bathery raising a slew of demands including dismissal of officials who were responsible for the death of a student of the school inside her classroom ended on Monday. Shehala Sherin, a 10-year-old student, died following snakebite in her classroom.

Their demands also included constituting a school management committee with the representation of students; not allowing the vehicles of teachers on the school campus and restricting legal actions against the erring teachers.

They submitted their memorandum to Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran who visited the school on the day. Mr. Ramachandran assured the students that the issue would be brought to the attention of the government.

Later, they took out a protest march to the Assistant Educational Office at Sulthan Bathery and submitted their memorandum to the education department officials.

Vaibhav Saxena, Assistant Police Superintendent, Wayanad, who is investigating the case, visited the school and collected evidence from the teachers. Mr. Saxena also collected statements from the health officials in four hospitals in the district.

The evidence collection would continue in the coming days, Mr. Saxena told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the engineering wing of the Sulthan Bathery municipality submitted an estimate and plan of a new building to be constructed in the premises of the school after dismantling the old building. Education Minister C. Ravindranath visited the school two days ago and announced that the government would provide ₹2 crore, if the municipality provided estimate and plan of the building.