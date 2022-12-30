Stir over letter row at Corpn. ends after D.R. Anil steps down as Works Standing panel chairman

December 30, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday called off their 56-day-long protest at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation over the letter controversy, following conciliatory talks chaired by Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

CPI(M) Parliamentary Party leader D.R. Anil will step down from the post of the Corporation Works Standing Committee chairman, as he had earlier agreed to having written and later destroyed a letter regarding temporary appointments at the SAT Hospital.

The Opposition has been demanding Mayor Arya Rajendran’s resignation over an alleged letter to Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a priority list of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation.

She had maintained that she had neither directly nor indirectly written such a letter. She had said she was out of station on the day on which the letter was supposed to have been sent. Mr. Nagappan also maintained that he had not received such a letter.

Speaking to press persons, Mr. Rajesh said the meeting did not discuss the demands for her resignation, as one of the cases regarding this was currently pending before the Kerala High Court.

“Out of the two cases before the HC, the verdict has been pronounced in one. Since it is under the court’s consideration, we did not discuss it. D.R. Anil will resign since he has admitted to having written the letter. Regarding the rest of the administrative issues in the Corporation flagged by the Opposition, Mr. Sivankutty, who had also served as a Mayor earlier, will hold discussions with all the party leaders to address these,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Leaders of the BJP and UDF, who were present at the meeting, immediately announced that they would call off the ongoing protests. BJP district president and councillor V.V. Rajesh said that the government had taken a positive approach to all their demands and the discussions were fruitful. He said that a decision on the proposed siege of the Corporation and the harthal on January 7 called by his party would be taken after consultations with the party State leadership. The UDF district committee, which was represented by DCC president Palode Ravi at the meeting, later said in a press release that the decisions at the meeting were a victory for the protest against corruption and nepotism.