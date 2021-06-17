Stir launched for restoring OP at Manjeri MCH

Out-patient services came to a halt when MCH was made a COVID-19 hospital

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) has launched an agitation demanding restoration of outpatient (OP) consultation at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Manjeri. The OP system at the MCH came to a halt when it was converted into the district’s main COVID-19 hospital.

A ‘stand-up’ protest was organised in front of the medical college on Thursday morning. Inaugurating the agitation, KMJ district secretary K.P. Jamal said the condition of the government medical college in the State’s most populated district was pathetic.

He said the district lost the existing General Hospital when the medical college was set up there. The newly constructed women and children hospital was converted into the medical college’s academic block.

The KMJ said a lot of facilities rightfully due for the people of Malappuram were being denied to them. “The Manjeri municipality and the State government should look into the matter urgently and find a solution,” said Mr. Jamal.

Stir at 100 centres

The KMJ said that either a portion of the medical college or that of the government school in the adjoining compound should be used for the OP facility. It organised similar protests at 100 centres across the district on Thursday pressing the demand for OP restoration. “Delay in restoration of OP system is equivalent to denial of treatment to the people at a time when society is reeling under severe socio-economic constraints,” said KMJ leaders.

KMJ district president Abdul Azeez Saqafi Elambra presided over the function.