Stir has helped build self-esteem in farmers: Yadav

Thrissur

24 September 2021 20:53 IST

Commission to study problems faced by ryots in State

The ongoing struggle has helped build self-esteem in farmers in the country, Yogendra Yadav, activist and founding leader of the Jai Kisan Andolan, has said.

He was speaking here on Friday after inaugurating a farmers’ commission formed by an umbrella organisation of farmers’ associations.

The commission formed by the Rashtreeya Kissan Maha Sangh is meant to study the problems faced by farmers across the State and to find expert solutions. The commission will submit a report comprising suggestions to the governments before the next State and Union Budgets.

Advertising

Advertising

Goals achieved

“The historic farmers’ struggle, which completes almost 10 months, has already achieved three goals. First and foremost, it brought back self-respect in farmers. ‘No farmer, no food, no future’ is the new slogan. Secondly, the farmers have realised their political power. Even the political parties realised that they cannot afford to underestimate the power of the farmers. Thirdly, the agitation has united the farmers across religious lines, crop variations and linguistic divides.”

Though the three new laws, which were brought by the Centre, have not yet been repealed, they are almost dead. No government will dare to bring them again. But we need a death certificate to the laws. Unfortunately the Prime Minister refused to repeal them officially as he takes it as a prestige issue, Mr. Yadav said.

Stir on Monday

The farmers’ agitation on Monday called by the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha has support from all sections of society.

Mr. Yadav was here to gather support for the agitation.

“The agitation on Monday is only a prelude to the bigger show of strength on November 26, when the farmers’ agitation completes one year,” he said.

This movement is now much more than a protest for repealing the three laws and to demand minimum support price. It is a movement to defend democratic values and to save the unity of the country. “The move to implement the three anti-farmer laws was the beginning of a culture of corporate farming, which we nipped in the bud.”

Man-animal conflict

Earlier he called on people who came under attack from wild animals in the district. “Distorted development projects forced wild elephants to stray into farm lands and attack people. Response of the system is far from sufficient. Bureaucracy is finding excuses to deny compensation to farmers. The State system failed to find a systematic solution to the issue,” he said.

“We have short-term, mid-term and long-term goals to address the issue. We will write to the government about individual and general cases of man-animal conflicts and demand fair, speedy and substantial compensation. Bureaucratic red ribbon should not come as a hurdle for compensation. We have formed a farmers’ commission to address the issues of the farmers. In the long term, the government should think about a sustainable model of development,” Mr. Yadav said.