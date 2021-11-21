Stir for new dam will continue: Sudhakaran

Congress workers form human wall for new dam at Mullaperiyar

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said that his party will continue the agitation for a new dam at Mullaperiyar till it is realised.

Addressing party workers who organised a human wall from Vandiperiar to Valardy estate on Sunday raising the slogan “New dam at Mullaperiyar; water for Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Sudhakaran said the party would intensify the agitation for a new dam in the coming days.

The silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Mullaperiayar issue was deplorable. Mr. Vijayan had said that there was no need for panic over Mullaperiyar issue. The Chief Minister should explain on what basis he issued such a statement, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

“Many studies have found that there were problems with the old dam. The Chief Minister and his party should not forget that they had organised protests highlighting the Mullaperiyar issue. The Government should allot money for construction of a new dam at Mullaperiyar,” he said, adding that the unwanted K-rail project should be shelved.

The Mullaperiyar dam was a demand of the people and an issue related to their safety. This should be heard. The unwanted K-rail would be a liability, he said.

The Congress organised the human wall from Valardi to Vandiperiyar in a 4-km stretch.

However, the number of participants increased and the wall was extended to 5 km. Hundreds of party workers from various parts of the State participated. The party will also conduct a people’s meeting at Upputhara on Monday.