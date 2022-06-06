Stir by fishers at Shangumughom enters second day

One of the demands from State is to stop work on the Vizhinjam port project

One of the demands from State is to stop work on the Vizhinjam port project

An indefinite stir launched by fishers and backed by farmers at Shangumughom, which sought the State government stop work on the Vizhinjam port project and rehabilitate families left homeless by coastal erosion, entered the second day on Monday.

They have demanded a comprehensive study on the coastal situation and demanded that the families be adequately compensated. The ‘Relay Satyagraha’ was kicked off near the Shangumughom gate of the Thiruvananthapuram domestic airport on Sunday evening.

Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh vice chairman John Joseph, inaugurating the stir, said hundreds of people were left homeless and that was proof enough that the port project was detrimental to the interests of the State.

Continuing with the ‘‘unscientific construction”, he said, would destroy the Thiruvananthapuram coast.

Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation State president Jackson Pollayil presided.

According to fishers, the government’s assurances regarding compensation packages remain unfulfilled. The government also ignored the federation's demand that a scientific panel be constituted for assessing the damage caused the by port project to the coastal ecosystem.

Fishers from various parts of the State would join the 'relay satyagraha' in the days ahead, Mr. Pollayil said.