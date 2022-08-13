Stir against work on toilet in front of Attakulangara school

It is coming up beside the school compound wall where a bus shelter is also situated

The Attakulangara Central High School protection committee has come out against the construction of a toilet in front of the over-a-century-old institution.

In a statement here on Saturday, the school protection committee said the toilet for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) women employees was being built near the school entrance. It was coming up beside the school compound wall where a bus shelter was also situated.

A committee member said the work came to their attention on Saturday morning. After they repeatedly voiced their protest and contacted the offices of the Mayor and the Transport Minister, the construction was stopped for the time being. “It is shameful that a toilet is being constructed outside an institution of learning.”

The school mostly had students from very weak financial backgrounds. They included girls and hence, the construction of the toilet should be shifted elsewhere, the committee said. The work, it alleged, had been taken up on the directions of KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar.

The presence of a toilet would also pose difficulties for passengers waiting in the bus shelter, the committee member alleged. If the toilet was not shifted elsewhere, students, parents, and former students would launch a protest campaign, the committee warned. As part of this, a dharna would be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Biju Prabhakar could not be reached for a reaction.