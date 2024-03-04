GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stir against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally to complete 1,000 days on Tuesday

The protest against the ‘indiscriminate mineral sand-mining’ began on June 10, 2021, two years after the government issued an order to remove sand from Thottappally pozhi in the name of disaster management

March 04, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Amid allegations that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intervened to facilitate mineral sand mining at Thottappally in Alappuzha to aid the interests of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), the indefinite relay satyagraha being staged under the aegis of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) against the sand removal will complete 1,000 days on Tuesday.

The protest against the “indiscriminate mineral sand-mining” began on June 10, 2021, two years after the government issued an order to remove sand from Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) in May 2019 in the name of disaster management (flood mitigation in Kuttanad). The government, a few months later, reached an agreement with the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), allowing the public sector undertaking to extract over two lakh cubic metre of sand at the rate of ₹464.55 per cubic metre. The agreement was renewed every year and the KGVES alleged that the KMML had transported 54 lakh tonne of mineral sand from Thottappally pozhi in the last four years.

Temporary halt

Like in previous years, sand-mining at Thottappally came to a temporary halt two months ago following the end of the contract. The government, however, is expected to renew the agreement for sand extraction ahead of the monsoon season.

It has been alleged that the KMML diverted the sand containing atomic minerals to CMRL at a throwaway price and that the private firm had paid money to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena as remuneration for the government’s support for mining activities at Thottappally.

‘Houses destroyed’

The KGVES alleged that ‘single pond mining’ at pozhi had resulted in the destruction of 476 houses of fisher families in the region.

On Tuesday, a protest meeting will be held at Thottappally. It will be inaugurated by Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran at 3 p.m. K.K. Rema, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLAs; and former MP K.S. Manoj will attend.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.