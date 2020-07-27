Coronavirus | Stir against COVID victim’s cremation in Kottayam: councillor booked

KOTTAYAM

27 July 2020 22:58 IST

A day after the local people near a public crematorium in Kottayam stopped the cremation of a COVID-19 victim, the police on Monday booked the local ward councillor and 50 others in connection with the incident.

Officials said cases had been registered against the protesters for rioting and traffic obstruction and also under relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020. T.N. Harikumar, a BJP councillor who led the protests, was arraigned as the first accused in the case.

The case pertained to a blockade put up by the residents on the road leading to the municipal crematorium at Muttambalam on Sunday to stop the cremation of an 83-year-old man, who became the first causality of COVID-19 disease in Kottayam. They feared that infection could spread among the local people due to the cremation.

Despite attempts to convince the protesters, they refused to pay any heed. Following this, the cremation was put off. But as the crowd dispersed, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police A. Nazim returned to site with the dead body and carried out the cremation by around 11.15 p.m. .

“The police team reached the spot by foot while the ambulance carrying the dead body entered the residential area after turning off its headlights. By the time the people knew of it, we commenced the cremation proceedings and it faced no disruptions despite resistance outside the cremation ground,” said a top official.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, expressed dissatisfaction over the district administration’s action.