‘Stifling of opinions will damage democracy’

In accepting plurality and in protecting freedom of speech lie the future of Indian democracy, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said.

Addressing a seminar on ‘The future of democracy in India’ at Unity Women’s College, Manjeri, on Wednesday, Mr. Tharoor underscored the importance of people’s freedom to criticise those in power for ademocracy to thrive in spirit and meaning. Stifling of opinions and criticisms will damage the very essence of democracy, he said.

College president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal presided over the function. Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, inaugurated the seminar. N. Sebastian, head of the Department of Political Science, Calicut University, delivered the keynote address. College Principal C. Saidalavi and Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Annie N. spoke.