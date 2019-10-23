Kerala

‘Stifling of opinions will damage democracy’

Shashi Tharoor, MP, addressing a seminar at Unity Women’s College, Manjeri, on Wednesday.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, addressing a seminar at Unity Women’s College, Manjeri, on Wednesday.  

more-in

MP addresses seminar on ‘The future of democracy in India’ at Manjeri college

In accepting plurality and in protecting freedom of speech lie the future of Indian democracy, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said.

Addressing a seminar on ‘The future of democracy in India’ at Unity Women’s College, Manjeri, on Wednesday, Mr. Tharoor underscored the importance of people’s freedom to criticise those in power for ademocracy to thrive in spirit and meaning. Stifling of opinions and criticisms will damage the very essence of democracy, he said.

College president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal presided over the function. Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, inaugurated the seminar. N. Sebastian, head of the Department of Political Science, Calicut University, delivered the keynote address. College Principal C. Saidalavi and Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Annie N. spoke.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 12:28:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/stifling-of-opinions-will-damage-democracy/article29780108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY