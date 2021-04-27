Stick to time slots: Collector

Those receiving doses must strictly adhere to physical distancing norms

District Collector Navjot Khosa has urged the public to adhere to their time slots while arriving at the COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Special arrangements have been made to inoculate everyone who have received appointments for specific days. Those arriving to receive the doses must strictly adhere to social distancing norms at the centres.

In the aftermath of the commotion that disrupted the vaccination process at Jimmy George indoor stadium, Dr. Khosa appealed to the public to utilise the facility to choose convenient time slots and report for vaccination at the particular period alone.

Addressing concerns

Referring to concerns regarding the availability of vaccine, she said all those who had received appointments would be provided doses without fail.

The Collector added that adequate seating facilities would be put in place for senior citizens and others at all centres.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) Vaibhav Saxena also called upon vaccine-seekers to stick to their time-slots to avoid a repetition of what had unfolded at the stadium on Monday. The officer cautioned against violation of the COVID-19 protocol that could prompt the police to book offenders under charges of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan blamed the government for its alleged failure in controlling the crowd at the vaccination centre. In a statement, he said the incidents that occurred brought shame to the State’s health sector. He also claimed that the government failed to learn from his mistakes following similar instances that were seen in vaccination centres across the State last week.

According to him, the State government was hell bent on criticising the Centre, even while it was yet to address issues that persisted in its COVID-19 management and vaccination strategy. The government has also been unable to rectify the problems faced while accessing the Co-WIN portal.