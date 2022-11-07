Stick to guidelines on expenditure control, Kerala government tells departments

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala government has demanded strict adherence to expenditure control measures, warning government departments and institutions of stern action if they fail to fall in line.

A November 4 government order noted that ‘‘some government departments and institutions’‘ were seen to have overstepped guidelines on expense control in matters related to foreign trips, purchase of vehicles, air travel, telephone use, redeployment of staff and work arrangement.

The government views this situation “very seriously” as such trends serve to weaken the steps aimed at fiscal consolidation, the order said.

Monetary loss to departments and institutions on account of such transgressions would be recovered from the officials responsible for it, the government said.

In unavoidable circumstances, any easing of cost-control measures can be permitted only with the approval of the Finance department and the Cabinet.

The expenditure control measures announced are applicable to government departments, local self-government institutions and other autonomous and grant-in-aid institutions, universities, welfare fund boards, commissions, cooperative bodies, public sector units, aided educational institutions, institutions receiving assistance from the government and those constituted legally or through orders of the government.