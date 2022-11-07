Stick to guidelines on expenditure control, Kerala government tells departments

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 07, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala government has demanded strict adherence to expenditure control measures, warning government departments and institutions of stern action if they fail to fall in line.

A November 4 government order noted that ‘‘some government departments and institutions’‘ were seen to have overstepped guidelines on expense control in matters related to foreign trips, purchase of vehicles, air travel, telephone use, redeployment of staff and work arrangement.

The government views this situation “very seriously” as such trends serve to weaken the steps aimed at fiscal consolidation, the order said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Monetary loss to departments and institutions on account of such transgressions would be recovered from the officials responsible for it, the government said.

In unavoidable circumstances, any easing of cost-control measures can be permitted only with the approval of the Finance department and the Cabinet.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The expenditure control measures announced are applicable to government departments, local self-government institutions and other autonomous and grant-in-aid institutions, universities, welfare fund boards, commissions, cooperative bodies, public sector units, aided educational institutions, institutions receiving assistance from the government and those constituted legally or through orders of the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app