‘Sthreeshakti Kalajatha’ to be inaugurated

The State-level inauguration of 'Sthreeshakthi Kalajatha' will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan will inaugurate the programme. The programme is part of the State government's campaign against dowry system and atrocities against women. The programme will be held in every district before March 18 under the aegis of Kudumbashree, a press release said.