Stern action needed against accused in VSSC exam fraud case: HC

October 10, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - KOCH

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that impersonation in a competitive examination like the one conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) should be dealt with sternly.

Justice Muhammed Nias C.P. made the observation while dismissing the bail plea of Haryana native Amith, first accused, who allegedly impersonated a candidate (arraigned as second accused), in the VSSC Technician-B (Fitter) examination held at St. Joseph School, Thiruvananthapuram on August 20.

The court added that fraudulent practices to gain public employment cannot be countenanced by a court of law. All the stakeholders are “hoodwinked by manipulating and corrupting the selection process of a premier organisation in the country, which all are proud of”.

The court observed that the alleged criminal attempt to secure employment by rigging the examination of a strategic organisation like VSSC, which affects other candidates, the organisation, and the credibility of selection process itself, was a very serious one.

It further observed that granting bail to the first accused will certainly hamper the investigation and help the other accused escape since all the accused involved in this case are to be identified and apprehended. The court also took note of the apprehension raised by the prosecution that the petitioner, being from another State, may abscond and obstruct the investigation and the trial.