ADVERTISEMENT

Steps will be taken to ensure rights of women employed in textile sector, says panel

Published - October 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi speaking at a public hearing attended by women employees in the textile retail sector, in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala State Women’s Commission will ensure that benefits of the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act reach women workers in the textile retail sector, Chairperson P. Satheedevi has said. She was attending a public hearing organised by the Commission in Kochi on October 17 (Thursday) for women employed in the textile sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Textile retail stores should ensure unified working hours and salary structure. Women workers should also be allowed to avail themselves of the mandatory maternity leave and other benefits. The aim of the commission was to instil confidence among women to fight for their rights, she said.

The Chairperson said the commission had submitted its recommendations on resolving issues faced by women in their workplaces.

Ms. Satheedevi said the commission had also come across complaints about activities that left dents in attempts to ensure women-friendly workplaces. “We had heard problems faced by women in various sectors including television serials, contract labour, un-aided educational institutions, and teaching,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US