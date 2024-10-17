GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps will be taken to ensure rights of women employed in textile sector, says panel

Published - October 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi speaking at a public hearing attended by women employees in the textile retail sector, in Kochi on Thursday.

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi speaking at a public hearing attended by women employees in the textile retail sector, in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala State Women’s Commission will ensure that benefits of the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act reach women workers in the textile retail sector, Chairperson P. Satheedevi has said. She was attending a public hearing organised by the Commission in Kochi on October 17 (Thursday) for women employed in the textile sector.

Textile retail stores should ensure unified working hours and salary structure. Women workers should also be allowed to avail themselves of the mandatory maternity leave and other benefits. The aim of the commission was to instil confidence among women to fight for their rights, she said.

The Chairperson said the commission had submitted its recommendations on resolving issues faced by women in their workplaces.

Ms. Satheedevi said the commission had also come across complaints about activities that left dents in attempts to ensure women-friendly workplaces. “We had heard problems faced by women in various sectors including television serials, contract labour, un-aided educational institutions, and teaching,” she added.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / textile and clothing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.