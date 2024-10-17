Steps will be taken to ensure rights of women employed in textile sector, says panel

The Kerala State Women’s Commission will ensure that benefits of the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act reach women workers in the textile retail sector, Chairperson P. Satheedevi has said. She was attending a public hearing organised by the Commission in Kochi on October 17 (Thursday) for women employed in the textile sector.

Textile retail stores should ensure unified working hours and salary structure. Women workers should also be allowed to avail themselves of the mandatory maternity leave and other benefits. The aim of the commission was to instil confidence among women to fight for their rights, she said.

The Chairperson said the commission had submitted its recommendations on resolving issues faced by women in their workplaces.

Ms. Satheedevi said the commission had also come across complaints about activities that left dents in attempts to ensure women-friendly workplaces. “We had heard problems faced by women in various sectors including television serials, contract labour, un-aided educational institutions, and teaching,” she added.