Steps will be intensified to mitigate man-animal conflict, says Minister

April 04, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KALPETTA

All possible steps will be adopted to protect the life and property of the public living on the fringes of the forest from wild animal attacks while conserving the forest and wildlife, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the second day of the Vana Souhrida Sadas (forest-friendly forum), a platform to hear and address the concerns of people living on the forest fringes, at Sulthan Bathery on Monday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the Forest department was continuing its efforts to mitigate man-animal conflict in the State and support from the public was the need of the hour. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran presided over the function.

People’s representatives and representatives of various political parties and farmer organisations in Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta constituencies raised their concerns and suggestions at the forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, urged the government to rectify the issues in power fencing erected on the forest fringes in a time-bound manner. New facilities should be set up to accommodate tigers and leopards to be captured in the future and a rapid response team of the Forest department should be set up in the three constituencies of the district, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

T. Siddique, MLA, said steps should be expedited to compensate the victims of wild animal attacks.

As many as 66 grievances were submitted in the forum in two days, of which 14 complaints were settled.

Master plan

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that the master plan that has been drafted for mitigating the accelerating man-animal conflict in Wayanad district will be executed soon.

It would be executed as a short-term package and a sum of ₹ 20 crore would be used for the purpose, Mr. Saseendran said. A sum of ₹16 crore would be funded through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the remaining amount would be allotted by the department for the purpose, the Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT