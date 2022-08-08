Steps will be intensified to address land issues of tribespeople, says Kerala Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that steps will be intensified to address land-related issues of tribespeople and those in the hilly regions of the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed smart village office building at Cheeral in Wayanad district on Monday, Mr. Rajan said a meeting of the Revenue secretariat would be convened soon to address land deed-related issues under the Wayanad Colonisation Scheme.

The Revenue department had been able to address several complex land-related issues in the district in a year, said the Minister. As many as 54,354 people in the State got ‘pattaya’ for their land in a year, he added.

The Minister also inaugurated the smart village office building at Mupainad in the district.

The District Nirmithi Kendra constructed each building with an area of 1,400 sq. ft. at an estimated cost of ₹44 lakh. Each building has seven rooms, including a front office, separate glass partitioned offices for village officers and other officials, a conference hall, store room, dining room for staff, a visitors’ lounge, and toilets.

Granite-paved parking areas between 2,000 sq. ft and 3,000 sq. ft, depending on the availability of land on each site, were set up. E-office facility and drinking water purifiers were also installed.

Mr. Rajan disbursed possession certificates to 72 landless tribal families at Parurkunnu in Thrikkaipetta village.