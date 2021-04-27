Steps to utilise finance panel award for health sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 April 2021 20:24 IST

₹2,968 cr. for five years till 2025-2026

The government has initiated steps, as asked by the 15th Finance Commission, to utilise the ₹559 crore recommended for the State for 2021-22 in the health sector and ₹2,968 crore for the next five years.

Besides a committee at the Union level, the commission has directed the State to set up a committee under the Chief Secretary, comprising officials of the Departments of Health, Panchayat Raj and Urban Affairs and selected representatives from all three tiers of rural and urban local bodies, with plans ready for implementation by July 2021.

The commission wants representatives of urban local bodies and all three levels of the Panchayati Raj institutions to be involved in the initiative. In a phased manner, the responsibility of supervising and managing the delivery of health services will be given to them.

Advertising

Advertising

District-level committees are also to be constituted under the District Collector or Deputy Commissioner. Steps should be taken at the Union and State level in line with the plans agreed upon by the respective committee.

The commission wants the persons tasked at each level of the Union and State governments to ensure strict adherence to the timeline. The government has accorded administrative sanction to set up the State-level and 14 district-level committees as asked.

The State committee with the Chief Secretary as chairman has the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government; Principal Secretary, Health; Director, Health Services; Director, Urban Affairs; and Director, Panchayats, as members.

At the district level, the committee will be headed by the District Collector or Development Commissioner as chairman. Besides, the District Medical Officer (Health); Regional Joint Director, Urban Affairs; and Deputy Director, Panchayats, will be members.

The Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) will be the convener of the State-level committee and the DMO (Health) that of the district-level committee.

Representatives of all tiers of local governments will be incorporated later. The district-level committee will be a subcommittee of the respective District Planning Committee.