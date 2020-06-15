Steps to stop septage flow into Parvathy Puthanar

Septic tanks will be provided to the frontline houses dotting both banks of the Parvathy Puthanar along the five-km corridor from Puthenpalam to Moonatumukku to check the flow of septage into the canal that is being rejuvenated.

The initiative comes in the wake of the canal that was dredged and cleaned by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd. getting infested with aquatic weeds.

Septage continuing to flow into the canal from the households and lack of septage disposal facilities in 20 per cent of the houses situated along the banks of the canal, had been cited as the main reasons for proliferation of weeds.

The decision to provide septic tanks to the 680 frontline houses comes close to making available 9 septic tanks for 26 houses in the Vallakadavau-Puthenpalam stretch of the canal.

The KWIL had looked into the septage flow into the canal closely and had suggested laying a trunk line to the sewage treatment plant at Muttathara as a permanent measure.

Official sources associated with the ambitious project of the Parvathy Puthenar rejuvenation said laying trunk line will incur ₹55 crore as land acquisition and six to seven pumping stations was needed.

Not included

As the houses dotting the canal at Vallakadavu, Chakai and Moonatumukku had not been included in the sewerage scheme, residents have no other way to discharge the septage into the canal.

The septic tanks are being installed to prevent the pollution of the rejuvenated canal as per the decision of the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The ₹1.56 crore needed for 680 septic tanks will be made available from the Suchitwa Mission as per the Government order.