Steps to retain natural drainage, flow pattern of rivers: Minister

February 07, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government will take steps to retain the natural drainage and flow pattern of rivers, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Sanish Kumar Joseph on the need for protecting the Chalakudy river, Mr. Augustine said a detailed study report would be prepared by executive engineers on all 44 rivers of the State. The Chalakudy river would be studied and a resurvey conducted, he said.

The initial path of the Chalakudy river was in the forest region and as the river had inter-State portions, total restoration of water flow pattern and drainage might not be possible. Yet, more activities were needed to conserve the water in the river.

Urbanisation and land use pattern in the river valley region could affect water flow and drainage. The government intended to approach the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kozhikode, to study water balance in the river, Mr. Augustine said.

