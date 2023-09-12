Steps to resolve deficiencies in Medisep: Balagopal

September 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is taking all steps to resolve the deficiencies in Medisep, the health insurance scheme for government servants and pensioners, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a submission by P.C. Vishnunath, Mr. Balagopal said the government had received several complaints, including that the rates for various procedures collected by hospitals were more than what had been fixed by the government. All outstanding issues with the insurance company would be ironed out and those hospitals collecting more money from patients would be suspended.

He claimed that the arrears due to hospitals under Medisep would be given soon. Knee and hip replacements had been restricted to government hospitals. Additional funds would be allowed for organ transplants.

He said cooperative hospitals would be included in Medisep.

At present, Medisep had approximately 30 lakh beneficiaries, including 11.15 lakh members in the scheme. The government had so far handed over ₹808 crore to the insurance company.

Till date, 2.93 lakh persons had availed themselves of treatment, running into ₹742.46 crore under Medisep. An amount of ₹38.78 crore had been spent on organ transplants.

All apprehension of hospitals regarding Medisep would be resolved, Mr. Balagopal said.