Steps to reopen Neyyar lion safari park: Saseendran

MoEFCC cancels recognition as centre found lacking in facilities

The Central government cancelling the recognition granted to the Neyyar Lion Safari Park has rendered several local natives unemployed. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that a proposal to reopen the facility by relocating it adjacent to the nearby deer rehabilitation centre is under consideration.

Replying to a submission by Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran in the Assembly on Monday, the Minister said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had cancelled the recognition of the park in an order issued on June 22. The decision was taken after the park was found lacking in facilities prescribed by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for a safari park meant for a large carnivore like lion.

Required area

While the minimum area stipulated for conducting safaris of large carnivores is 20 hectares, the Neyyar park was spread over 4 ha only. The State had submitted an appeal to the MoEFCC Secretary, following which the Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden took part in a hearing called to discuss the issue. However, the government’s efforts have been futile.

The revenue generated at the tourist destination used to benefit the protection watchers who were selected from the local community.

The park was established in 1984 on the Marakkunnam island by bringing three lionesses and a lion from the Thrissur zoo. While the population rose to seven, the males were vasectomised to maintain their numbers. The facility used to have 15 lions in its heyday.

While the department made concerted attempts through the CZA to bring more lions from various zoos, two lions that had been brought from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Gujarat three years ago (in exchange for two giant Malabar squirrels) did not survive for long. The last of the inmates, 21-year-old lioness Bindu, died in June 2021.