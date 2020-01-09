Steps to promote organic farming

Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairperson S. Jayamohan on Thursday inaugurated a joint initiative of KSCDC, RP Group, and Agriculture Department to promote organic farming in the district.

As part of the project, organic farming will be launched in all institutions under the RP Group and the first farm will be set up on the premises of Upasana Nursing College. In the first phase, cabbage, cauliflower, tomato, chilly, eggplant, okra, and radish will be cultivated in growbags.

“The KSCDC plans to distribute one lakh growbags every year. Those who want to start organic farming on their house premises, terrace, or fallow land will be provided all support. The plantation division of the KSCDC will take their orders and arrange all the growbags they need,” said Mr. Jayamohan. Corporation managing director Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Principal Agricultural Officer Tejaswini, and RP Group deputy director Mohan Kumar were present.

Encouraging response

Last year, the KSCDC had employed some of the factory workers for its organic farming project Suphalam. A variety of vegetables were cultivated in all 30 factories under the corporation with the support of Kerala State Agency for the expansion of Cashew Cultivation, Horticorp, Agriculture Department, and Haritha Mission.