Steps to prevent waterlogging in NH stretch in Alappuzha

Steps have been initiated to fill potholes and alleviate waterlogging on the National Highway (NH) 66 stretch in Alappuzha, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was speaking at a meeting convened to take stock of damage caused by rain in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad said that waterlogging at various places along the NH stretch caused by national highway construction would be resolved with the help of the National Highways Authority of India. “All the potholes will be filled within a week. The mud accumulated on the road at Aroor where construction of the elevated highway is progressing will be cleared soon,” he said.

Regarding the safety of students and difficulty in accessing schools along the NH, Mr. Prasad said the issues would be resolved before the reopening of schools.

The meeting decided to dredge the Shadamani Thodu (canal) in Alappuzha town. The work to widen T.A. canal in the Mavelikara Assembly constituency to ensure the smooth flow of water will be launched soon. Also, Kottathodu in Mavelikara will be widened, Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister warned of stringent action against those illegally filling paddy fields and waterbodies in the district. Mr. Prasad directed the police to initiate strict action against people who dump toilet waste on the wayside and waterbodies.

Though the heavy rainfall subsided, several low-lying areas in the district remained inundated on Saturday. As of the evening, 6,768 people from 2,220 families were living in 59 camps across the district. They include 28 camps in Ambalappuzha taluk, 11 in Mavelikara, eight in Karthikappally, four in Cherthala, five in Kuttanad and three in Chengannur.

Officials said the district received the highest rainfall of 713.4 mm in the State in May. The rain and waterlogging have destroyed agriculture in 2,455 hectares resulting in a loss of ₹32 crore. The Kerala State Electricity Board incurred a loss to the tune of ₹1.75 crore. Seven houses were destroyed and another 160 suffered damage in rain fury between May 20 and June 1 in the district

MLAs- U. Prathibha, M.S. Arunkumar, Ramesh Chennithala, H. Salam, P.P. Chitharanjan, Daleema Jojo, District Collector Alex Varghese and other officials attended the meeting.

