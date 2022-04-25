Steps to prevent drug abuse among students: Minister

Activating ward-level Jagratha samithis to be among the measures

Steps will be taken to prevent the abuse and sale of narcotic drugs by activating the ward-level Jagratha samithis, the Sradha committees in college hostels, and the other campaigns to control the use of drugs among school and college students, Minister for Local Self Governments M.V. Govindan has said.

Through the Unarv project, special focus will be given to academically backward students to ensure that they don't slip into detrimental habits. The project mainly focuses on nurturing the aptitude of such students in arts, sports or other activities.

On college campuses, 'Nerkoottam' committees have been formed under the leadership of the Principal, while the college hostels have a separate 'Sradha' committee. Teachers, parents, students, representatives of the respective local body and Excise officials are part of these committees.

Counselling and other help will be extended to students who are suffering from drug-related issues. Vimukthi Jagratha samithis are being formed at ward-level with the participation of socio-cultural activists, Kudumbashree activists, Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Such committees were already formed in 19,498 wards across the State, said Mr.Govindan.