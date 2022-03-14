Steps to prevent contagious diseases
Staff Reporter KASARAGOD
A meeting chaired by District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand on Monday decided to take precautionary measures to check the spread of contagious disease in the district during the monsoon. This includes implementation of various sanitation activities through local self-government bodies.
