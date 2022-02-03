Steps to prevent accidents on Alappuzha bypass

ALAPPUZHA

Surveillance cameras and traffic signals to be installed by Feb. 20

A virtual meeting convened by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday to discuss ways to prevent accidents on the Alappuzha bypass decided to install surveillance cameras and traffic signals by February 20.

The meeting was convened after the 6.8-km stretch witnessed 40 accidents and more than half a dozen deaths since its opening a year ago.

The meeting decided to build concrete dividers on curved sections of the road by February 20. Steps will be taken to rectify flaws in the traffic system at the Kalarcode and Kommady junctions by February 10.

Officials said the meeting discussed constructing roundabouts at Kalarcode and Kommady. “A final decision on the matter will be taken after considering the design of the national highway widening and discussions with the National Highways Authority of India,” said an official.

The meeting has entrusted the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre and the Kerala Road Safety Authority to look into issues related to road safety, traffic arrangements at Kalarcode and Kommady junctions, service roads, entry of vehicles from by roads to bypass, and drainages in detail.

Mr. Riyas directed the officials concerned to implement the decisions of the meeting in a timebound manner.

The two-lane bypass, passing through the western side of NH-66, links Kommady in the north to Kalarcode in the south. It was opened to traffic on January 28, 2021. One of the major features of the bypass is a 4.8-km stretch of elevated highway that passes along the Alappuzha beach.

A.M. Ariff, MP, H.Salam, MLA, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Public Works Department Secretary Anand Singh, Additional Transport Commissioner Pramoj Shankar, National Highways Authority of India regional officer B.L. Meena, District Collector A. Alexander, and District Police Chief G. Jaidev were present at the meeting.