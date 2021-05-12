Steps to mitigate man-animal conflict

KALPETTA

12 May 2021 21:51 IST

A meeting of forest officials of the South Wayanad Forest division convened by T. Siddique, designated MLA, Kalpetta Assembly constituency, decided to adopt long-term measures to mitigate man-animal conflict under the forest division. The meeting decided to intensify round-the-clock patrolling and erect power fence shields on the fringes of the forest to keep the wildlife, especially wild elephants, at bay. It directed the divisional forest officer to chalk out long-term strategies to tackle the wildlife menace.

