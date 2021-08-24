Steps to mitigate man-animal conflict soon: Minister

Meet decides to chalk out special project to curb entry of wildlife into human habitations

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that all possible steps would be adopted to mitigate man-animal conflict in the district.

Speaking after attending a meeting of people’s representatives and senior officials of various departments here on Tuesday, Mr. Saseendran said that the meeting decided to chalk out a special project to curb the entry of wildlife in to human habitations and farms by using various preventive measures, include installing power fences, as per the needs of different geographical areas.

The development funds of MLAs, the share of three-tier civic bodies and the service of the workers under the MGNREGS would be utilised for the purpose, Mr. Saseendran said. The District Collector would be the nodal officer of the project. The government would consider hiking the compensation for loss of human lives and crops in wildlife attacks, the Minister said.

All farmers on the forest fringes would be included in Centrally-sponsored insurance schemes and a pilot project would be launched in the district to sensitise the public to the schemes, the Minister said.

The issues related to land deeds on forest land would be completed by the end of September. It would help to provide possession certificates for their land to 1,500 families in the district, Mr. Saseendran said.

The department would adopt a favourable stance in providing drinking water connections, power and Internet connectivity and road works under the civic bodies in forest areas, Mr. Saseendran said.

The Minister held discussions with various farmer organisations on the measures to be adopted to mitigate man-animal conflicts and flagged off a vehicle allotted to the rapid response team of the forest department.