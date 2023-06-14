June 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

A meeting of senior officials in the district, chaired by District Collector Renu Raj, on Wednesday decided to adopt stringent steps to make Wayanad a waste-free district.

Ms. Raj said after the meeting that a collective effort and cooperation of the public was the need of the hour to make the district waste-free.

She asked for the support of the public in solid waste disposal activities of civic bodies. The meeting directed Health department officials to ensure the efficiency of waste disposal under their jurisdiction and submit the details to civic body officials concerned.

Stringent steps would be adopted against tourists who dump waste in open spaces, especially on roadsides near tourist destinations. Green protocols should be followed by hotels, homestays to curb the dumping of waste materials.

Forest department officials should intensify measures to prevent dumping of waste in forest areas, for which special squads should be constituted with the support of civic bodies. Government departments should appoint nodal officers to coordinate waste management activities in government offices.

The public works department should adopt steps to process waste materials scientifically after construction work, and blockage of wastewater in canals and roads should be addressed properly. The Health department should utilise facilities to dispose of medical waste. School managements should launch sensitisation programmes among students on waste management, for which the services of NCC, SPC and scouts cadets could be utilised.

Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju and Local Self-Government department Joint Director Benny Joseph were among those who attended the meeting.