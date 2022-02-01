Steps to issue title deeds to settler families in Angel valley

KOTTAYAM

01 February 2022

Special task force to examine records and survey land

Aimed at issuing title deeds to the families settled in the hilly terrains of Angel Valley, the Revenue department will constitute a special task force to examine records and survey the land in the Angel Valley-Pampa Valley area of Kanjirappally taluk, Revenue Minister K.Rajan has said.

Addressing a meeting of officials here on Tuesday, the Minister tasked the District Collector and the Deputy Director of Survey to submit an action plan and a comprehensive report within a week. A calendar for the time-bound completion of the action plan too will be prepared.

“Based on the action plan, allocation of the survey-revenue staff, survey equipment and systems will be made and the special team is expected to start operations in February itself,” Mr. Rajan said.

According to him, a meeting will soon be convened to negotiate with various departments, including the Forest and Wildlife department, and issue title deeds to eligible persons.

“Applications for title deeds have been received for various categories of land and although title deeds had been granted, the owners could not claim ownership of the lease due to lapses in determining the area of the land. There are also problems in getting a new title deed as the land cannot be surveyed and provided,” the Minister added.

He also pointed to the need for surveying and classifying land adjoining Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts of Kanjirapally taluk , which will then be measured and verified individually.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning of smart village offices in the district. Land Revenue Commissioner K. Biju, District Collector P.K. Jayasree, and Survey Director Shriram Samba Siva Rao attended the meeting .