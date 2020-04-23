Steps to feed starving birds in Pathanamthitta

The Animal Husbandry Department on Wednesday came out with a food package comprising small fish for the benefit of starving migratory birds.

District officer G.Ambikadevi launched the scheme to provide food for the birds following reports of a few egrets falling dead at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital premises recently.

An autopsy conducted at the Avian Diseases Research Centre at Manjady in Thiruvalla found that the birds died due to starvation and not of any disease. This prompted the department and the Indian Veterinary Association to initiate steps to feed the birds in Pathanamthitta town, Dr. Ambikadevi said.

She said vegetable and fish markets in the town were the main feeding areas of many migratory birds, especially egrets. Now, with the markets remaining closed following the lockdown, these birds were starving.

Small fishes were kept at open spaces at the municipal office compound, the space opposite to the petrol pump on Ring Road, and on the General Hospital premises on Wednesday.

Dr. Ambikadevi urged the public and non-governmental organisations to feed the birds, especially migratory birds, and save them from starvation.