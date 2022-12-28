Steps to ensure the welfare of plantation workers

December 28, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration will convene an emergency meeting to discuss works related to the restoration of layams in Aryankavu.

The decision was taken at a Plantation Workers’ Relief Fund committee meeting chaired by District Collector Afsana Parveen in the presence of P.S. Supal, MLA, recently to assess the current condition of layams on Aryankavu Priya Estate. Mr. Supal said that the Education department should intervene and ensure travel facilities for the children of plantation workers coming from areas including Ambanadu. “SSK centres should be strengthened in the region and 15 children require transportation to go to school,” he said.

According to the District Labour Officer, request for funds has been submitted to the Labour Commissioner after conducting an inspection regarding the transportation facilities of the children and the maintenance of the layams. Workers’ opinion will be sought on making the layams habitable through the settlement scheme of plantation owners or by restoring them. While the possibility of reopening non-operational estates was discussed at the meeting, the MLA said that the proposal to explore the tourism potential of the area will also be considered. Officials, estate owners and trade union leaders participated in the meeting.