Steps to ensure student safety

State Police Chief Anil Kant has said utmost security will be ensured across the State in view of the full-scale resumption of classes in schools Monday onwards.

District Police Chiefs have also been directed to adopt steps to regulate vehicular flow to prevent traffic snarls on the roads.

Station House Officers have been ordered to convene meetings with the managements of schools in their jurisdictions to ascertain the well-being of students. The police will also ensure the fitness of school buses in association with the Motor Vehicles Department. The maintenance works of any bus must be completed at the earliest, the order stated.

Drivers of contract carriages hired by educational institutions must possess an experience of over 10 years. Those who have faced legal action from drunken or rash driving cannot be appointed as drivers. Speed governors must be installed in each vehicle that ferry students to schools. Law enforcers will also inspect private vehicles that are engaged by the guardians of students.

Mr. Kant has said that overcrowding will not be permitted in such vehicles. Instructions have also been issued to adhere to COVID-19 norms during travel.

The police have also instructed educational institutions to designate a teacher as school safety officer who will be tasked with coordinated safety measures.

More bus services

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate more services in view of the full-scale resumption of in-person classes in schools across the State.

The decision was taken at the discussion Transport Minister Antony Raju held with General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar said an adequate number of buses will be plied to ensure the safe journey of students to schools and back.