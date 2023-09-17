HamberMenu
Steps to ensure smooth conduct of online classes in Kozhikode

September 17, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Education department in Kozhikode has said it will ensure that online classes are held in all schools in the district in the wake of restrictions on offline classes imposed by the district administration following the Nipah episode.

Earlier, the district administration had said that only online classes would be allowed from September 18 to September 23 in the wake of the public health emergency. A meeting of senior officials held on Sunday decided to train all teachers in Google Suite software for online classes. Steps would be taken to ensure that no student misses the classes. Head teachers of schools facing technical difficulties would be asked to utilise convenient platforms.

Video files of classes to be taken in September and October prepared by KITE-VICTERS channel would be made available for students who have no gadgets. Special only classes would be held for differently abled students.

