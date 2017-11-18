Steps to ensure safe food for pilgrims

The government has taken every possible step to ensure the safety of food articles supplied to pilgrims at Sabarimala and various transit camps during the ongoing pilgrim season, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

The Minister was inaugurating a mobile food analysis laboratory of the Health Department at Nilackal, near Pampa, on Thursday afternoon.

She said the department had set up laboratories, including two mobile ones, to test the quality of food items at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilackal and Erumely. Sixty food safety officers, including assistant commissioners, have been deployed to conduct periodic inspections at hotels and other eateries.

The department has taken steps to conduct periodic quality analysis of the drinking water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority, Travancore Devaswom Board and the Ayyappa Seva Sanghom.

All raw materials for the preparation of Aravana, Appam and Annadanam are being subjected to thorough quality tests at the laboratory at Pampa before being taken to the Sannidhanam. No raw material could be taken to the Sannidhanam without obtaining food safety clearance from the Pampa laboratory. Food safety officers would ensure the quality of the Aravana and Appam before taking it to the sales counters at the Sannidhanam.

Presiding over the function, Food Safety Commissioner Veena N.Madhavan said devotees were free to contact the Food Safety Department through two toll-free numbers (8592999666 & 18004251125).

Director of Health Services Saritha, Joint Director of Food Safety Department K.Anilkumar, Assistant Director Preetha, chief government analyst Thankachan, and research officer G.Gopakumar spoke.