Steps to ensure better sanitation in school toilets

Expert teams of the District Panchayat will visit schools in the district by September 30 to examine arrangements for ensuring sanitation in school toilets.

This was decided at a meeting of the panchayat’s expert committee here on Wednesday. The teams would visit the schools and allied institutions and examine the toilets. Respective Assistant Education Officers, block-level engineers and health inspectors would be included in the teams. In the first phase, the inspection would be conducted in all government higher secondary and high schools in the district and later in primary, aided and unaided schools.

District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh said that the teams were being sent to the schools in view of the large number of complaints about the pathetic condition of school toilets. He said that unclean toilets were causing health issues to students, especially girls. The teams would also examine whether the number of toilets in a school was in proportion to the number students there and the availability of water in the toilets, among others. He announced that the committee would submit reports by October 5. A district-level sanitation plan for schools would be prepared after compiling the reports, he said.