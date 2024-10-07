Steps to ease traffic woes on Aroor- Thuravoor stretch

In a bid to ease traffic congestion on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of National Highway (NH) 66 caused by the construction of a 12.75-km elevated highway, more vehicles will be diverted through the Thuravoor-Kumbalangi coastal road and the Thuravoor-Thycattussery road. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon and partially tar both roads.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by K.C. Venugopal, MP and District Collector Alex Varghese to review the ongoing NH development in Alappuzha on Monday.

Officials said that maintenance works on the alternate routes would be completed without delay and more vehicles would be diverted through them. Ten km of Thuravoor-Kumbalangi coastal road and five km of Thuravoor- Thycattussery road will be tarred by the NHAI. Police personnel and traffic marshals will be deployed to manage the diversion of vehicles. The NHAI has also been directed to carry out maintenance work on service roads to resolve the traffic congestion in the region.

The decision to divert traffic through two more roads was taken following widespread protests against traffic chaos on the stretch. The road users earlier accused the authorities of failing to take effective measures to ease traffic congestion and demanded an immediate solution to the issue.

The meeting decided to ensure a minimum height of 4.5 metres for the underpass at Kayamkulam ONK junction. In response to the demand to increase the length of flyovers being constructed at Haripad and Ambalappuzha, the meeting asked officials to conduct inspections at these two locations. Inspections will be conducted at Mararikulam Kalithattu and Ponnamveli, where residents have demanded the construction of underpasses. NHAI authorities informed the meeting that the construction of the underpass at Arthunkal would be expedited.

District Police Chief M.P. Mohana Chandran, NHAI regional officer B.L. Meena, NHAI project director P. Pradeep, National Highway special deputy collector (land acquisition) Dileep Kumar D.C., NHAI engineers, officials representing Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala Water Authority and various other departments attended the meeting.

