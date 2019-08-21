Sabarimala to get full-fledged base camp

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is keen to develop Nilackal into a full-fledged base camp for Sabarimala pilgrims, Travancore Devaswom Board president A.Padmakumar has said.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Padmakumar said the Chief Minister would convene a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on September 5 to discuss the immediate priorities at Nilackal in view of the forthcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

He said the board would provide retiring facility (Viri) for 20,000 people at Nilackal in addition to the existing facility to accommodate 15,000 people. More toilet blocks too would be provided at the Nilackal base camp before November 15.

Three sewage treatment plants with a total capacity to treat 10,000 million litres a day would be installed at Nilackal.

Mr. Padmakumar said a survey by the Revenue Department, in association with the Forest Department and the TDB, had put the land allotted to the TDB at Sabarimala 94.428 acres. As usual, the Forest Department raised objections claiming that the TDB had only 63 acres there.

The advocate commission appointed by the Kerala High Court, A.S.P. Kurup, had submitted the survey report to the court, he said.

Mr. Padmakumar accused the Forest Department of hindering the TDB efforts to execute pilgrim amenity projects at Sabarimala, adding that the TDB was for executing pilgrim amenity schemes in an eco-friendly manner.

The TDB chief said he would take up with the government the police denying permission to pilgrims to take their vehicles to Pampa from Nilackal during the monthly puja period.

He said the High Court had directed the police to permit light motor vehicles to Pampa during the monthly puja period and the government had issued necessary directives.

Mr. Padmakumar said the TDB had initiated steps to recover and protect its property in different parts of the State. The board had got 22 acres at Panchalimedu in Idukki, though the District Collector was not “aware” of the TDB notification on 2013.