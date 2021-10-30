Steps to cut dropout rate in tribal regions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2021 04:41 IST

Laptop distribution to be completed

The State Government is taking steps to reduce the dropout rate among students from the tribal regions, Minister for Devaswom and Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan told the Assembly on Friday.

Model residential schools and pre-matric hostels are functioning with this aim. The SC/ST Department is running 105 hostels. The occupancy is less in some of the hostels run for the SCs. The Government is considering the accommodation of tribal students as well in such hostels with vacancies.

The Minister said the Government would complete the distribution of 37,717 laptops for students who have been deprived of digital devices to access online classes within two weeks. Select students from the SC and ST categories would be chosen and sent to top civil services training institutes.

