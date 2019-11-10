Steps to curb malpractices in PSC exams

Physical frisking of candidates, inception of CCTV cameras and electronic communication device jammers, and a thorough change in seating pattern have been mooted to curb malpractices in Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations.

The Crime Branch that probed the charges of irregularities in the examination conducted by the commission for recruiting civil police officers to the Kerala Armed Police, Kasaragod battalion, has proposed major changes for enhancing security and plugging the loopholes in the examination system.

Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J. Thachankaray, in his report to the government and the commission, recommended to change the seating pattern in vogue. Candidates get a clear idea about the centre and details of the code number of the question papers to be distributed from the hall-ticket issued to them in advance. This offers sufficient room for committing irregularities and hence should be changed, the report said.

Details of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets and other paraphernalia returned by invigilators after all examinations should be secured since it would be misued by the wilful in due course.

The system of entrusting headmasters and principals of educational instituions identified for holding examinations should be scrapped. The commission should deploy trained invigilators and depute its own officers in each institution for conducting the examinations. Quite often the principals and headmasters tend to deploy last grade staff as supervisors giving adequate room for manipulation, the report says.

Closed circuit television cameras should be installed in examination centres and the footage of examinations should be conserved till the expiry of the rank list of each examination. The commission should keep in safe custody the OMR sheets as well as the hard discs of the cameras for further scrutiny, if needed.

Portable WiFi and mobile jammers should be installed at the centres to thwart the use of the Internet and smart devices. The use of all watches should be banned in examination centres. The commission should either provide clocks in examination rooms or sound bell periodically to indicate time.

Switching over to online examination system is the best regimen to end malpractices. Impersonation could be detected by handwriting tests in the case of descriptive examinations conducted for recruitment to top posts.

Execution of the proposals might cost the commission that conducts more than 500 examinations a year dearly, but it is imperative for sustaining the credibility of the system, the report says.

The commission meeting on Monday will discuss the proposals.