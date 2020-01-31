Steps to curb illegal fishing activities in Kannur

Steps will be taken to strengthen backwater patrols to curb illegal fishing activities in the district, C.K. Shiny, Deputy Director, Fisheries Department, has said.

Officials had on Wednesday removed illegal fishing grounds in the Kattampally area after traditional fishermen lodged complaints against fishing using small nets.

Acting on the directive of District Collector T.V. Subhash, fisheries, revenue and police officials removed 38 small nets near Kattampally dam. The police had taken seven people into preventive custody and they were later released.

The proceedings were based on the orders issued by the High Court and the Human Rights Commission.

The District Collector had also suggested that those who lose their jobs due to the removal of small nets could join various fisheries projects under the Fisheries Department.

Last month, the Directorate of Fisheries had rejected applications from 32 locals for permission to use fishing trawlers based on the Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act.

Ms. Shiny said that as per latest norms, no registration or licence was being issued for fishing using small nets in the State. However, applications for renewing licence can be submitted before February 28.