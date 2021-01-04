Steps to check spread of avian influenza in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

04 January 2021 20:16 IST

1,700 ducklings in a farm in Neendoor succumb to disease

As avian influenza (H5N8) has been confirmed among ducks in Kottayam, the district administration has initiated steps on a war-footing to prevent the spread of the disease. According to official estimates, the virus killed 1,700 out of 8,000 ducklings which are around 70 days old, in a farm in the 14th ward of Neendoor grama panchayat till Monday.

In view of the development, District Collector M. Anjana, who convened an urgent meeting of the officials concerned on Monday, directed the officials to cull the remaining birds in the farm.

Culling

“An additional flock of 1,000 ducks within the 1-km radius of the infection hotspot will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease. Eight teams have been formed for culling, which will begin on Tuesday morning. As of now, there is no need to panic as the infected birds are in an isolated area surrounded by water and hence chances for the spread are minimal,” she said.

“As per expert opinion, the virus will be transmitted to humans only if it gets mutated,” Ms. Anjana added.

Following the death of 600 ducks on December 28, the authorities led by District Animal Husbandry Officer Shaji Panickassery visited the farm the next day and sent samples for testing to the Avian Disease Diagnostics Lab (ADDL) at Thiruvalla and later to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the test result of samples of 20 ducks, which died in a farm in Kudavechoor panchayat, was negative.

Awareness campaigns have been started under the leadership of the Health Department to allay the fears of people and ensure preventive action. The Health Department has set up a surveillance system within a 2-km radius of the area where the disease was reported.

Further, the district administration has banned the import of ducks or ducklings to the farms and other outlets from outside the district until further notice. The Animal Husbandry Department has sent intimation in this regard to all areas through the veterinary officers concerned.

Samples to be collected

Samples of domesticated birds within a 10-km radius of the epicentre of the disease will be collected and tested. Meanwhile, the Social Forestry Department has been tasked to monitor migratory birds in and around Neendoor. If any migratory birds are found to be dying unnaturally, the Animal Husbandry Department should be informed.

Fishing has been banned in the 14th ward and nearby areas of the local body where the disease was reported.