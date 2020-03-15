Steps to check rush at Bevco outlets

The government is weighing options to prevent overcrowding in front of State-owned liquor outlets.

It has come under severe criticism from the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for permitting the sale of liquor amid a lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commissioner of Excise S. Aananthakrishnan is scheduled to chair a meeting with the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) and other stakeholders on Monday to plot measures to ensure that public health is not compromised when people turn up at liquor outlets in large numbers.

An official said several courses of action are on the table. The options include opening more counters, implementing crowd-control measures outside outlets, and extending open hours by altering the liquor rules.

The idea is to create more space in front of outlets, a measure of social distancing to reduce the chances of the infection spreading through Bevco customers.

The government has ruled out clamping down on liquor sales and shutting down bars till the COVID-19 threat recedes.

To check illegal liquor

Officials said they fear a surge in the sale of bootleg alcohol if the purchase of legal liquor is banned.

The State has also received counsel that total prohibition during the outbreak could open the door for the entry of toxic liquor and spirits and brews of dubious quality into the State’s massive market for alcohol.

The government was unwilling to run the risk of a possible liquor tragedy at the time of the public health crisis.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan told journalists in Kozhikode on Saturday that the pandemic situation in the State was under control and the case did not warrant the closure of bars and Bevco outlets.

However, several health experts flag the possibility that crowded liquor outlets could accelerate the spread of the virus. Bevco operates 270-odd liquor shops in the State.