Steps to check illegal transfer of elephants

Concerned over the rising number of captive elephant deaths in the State, the Forest Department has tightened steps to check their illegal transfers.

Taking a stern view of the lax enforcement, officials have been cautioned against failing to rein in such violations.

The directions have been issued at a time when the State has been witnessing an alarming rate of captive elephant deaths.

Among the various causes attributed to the deaths is the illegal transfer and exploitation of captive elephants.

Rampant practice

Pointing out that the practice of leasing out elephants is not a recent phenomenon, Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said that it had become rampant with inadequate steps being taken to control such illegal acts.

“Such illegal transactions have been continuing in an unbridled manner and have reached serious proportions. There are reasons to believe that several captive elephants in the State have changed hands and in these transactions, the prescribed norms were not followed. Very often, elephants were transferred to those who did not possess the necessary expertise in elephant management,” he said.

In his circular, the Chief Wildlife Warden revealed that most of the nearly 50 elephants which had died during the past one-and-a-half years were found to have been either illegally transferred or leased out. Some of these animals were over-exploited and tortured by the lessees for maximum profits, it stated.

Owners will now be required to inform the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) about any attempt to transport elephants outside the registered district.

They will also be required to bring the elephants back to their usual tethering place after the period of transportation. Permission will no longer be given to transport elephants outside its registered district for more than 15 days at a stretch.

Prior permission

The owners will have to obtain prior permission from the ACF (Social Forestry) for transporting elephants for over 15 days after adopting adequate arrangements for temporary housing, maintenance and upkeep.

Mr. Surendrakumar said that strict action would be initiated under the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, against those failing to comply with the directions.

After a meeting of ACFs (Social Forestry) on Wednesday, the official has issued strict directions to ensure that the department does not become party to the exploitation of captive elephants.