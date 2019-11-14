Steps to check drug abuse

Vimukthi Sena, a task force to curb substance abuse, will be formed in the district as part of the Vimukthi Mission, the anti-narcotics campaign launched by the government.

Excise officials and panchayat/ward-level women representatives will be part of the sena that will be constituted before December 31.

Awareness sessions

In an attempt to strengthen the activities of the mission, a string of awareness sessions will be conducted and currently a 90-day action plan is being prepared to communicate anti-drug messages.

A committee including representatives of various departments will be in charge of executing the action plan.

Awareness programmes will be held at the school and college level through ant-narcotic clubs and the involvement of the National Service Scheme, Student Police Cadet and Kudumbashree will be ensured.

Anti-drug committees will be formed in all government offices and various programmes will be held on January 25 with public participation.

Focus on students

As part of intensifying vigil, excise officials will coordinate with the Education Department and launch different initiatives to monitor the students.

With the help of school students, pamphlet distribution and house visits will be conducted in January.

Currently more than 200 anti-drug clubs function in colleges and the clubs will spread awareness of alcoholism and drug addiction.

Various government departments, schools, colleges, youth clubs, the Sports Council and Library Council will be part of the events being organised as part of the campaign.